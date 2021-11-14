Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.39% of Surmodics worth $10,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,792 shares of company stock worth $884,477. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Surmodics stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $62.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.53 million, a PE ratio of 166.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

