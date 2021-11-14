SuRo Capital Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 51.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.
NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. SuRo Capital has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.94.
SSSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.
SuRo Capital Company Profile
Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.
