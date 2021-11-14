SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Reaches $11.07 on Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and $115.13 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for $11.07 or 0.00017129 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00052226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.22 or 0.00221533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00087255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 237,182,130 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

