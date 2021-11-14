Susquehanna Raises DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $260.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DASH. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $245.97 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The company has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion and a PE ratio of -68.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.72.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total transaction of $248,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,439,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

