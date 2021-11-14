SVB Leerink Increases Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target to $120.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.33.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $92.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.12 and a beta of 1.84. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $45,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $406,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,900 shares of company stock worth $21,197,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inari Medical by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Inari Medical by 234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Inari Medical by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 173,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 53,289 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Inari Medical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Inari Medical by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,706,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,513,000 after acquiring an additional 124,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

