SVB Leerink Weighs in on Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will earn ($2.58) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.50). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BOLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $390.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $43.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOLT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

