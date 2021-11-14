Switch (NYSE:SWCH) versus AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Critical Review

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Switch and AppLovin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Switch
|0
|0
|10
|1
|3.09
|AppLovin
|0
|1
|13
|0
|2.93
Profitability
This table compares Switch and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Switch
|3.95%
|3.90%
|0.98%
|AppLovin
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Switch and AppLovin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Switch
|$511.55 million
|11.40
|$15.54 million
|$0.17
|141.94
|AppLovin
|$1.45 billion
|28.83
|-$125.19 million
|N/A
|N/A
Switch has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppLovin.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
47.1% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Switch shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of AppLovin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Switch beats AppLovin on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Switch
Switch, Inc. (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE. The company was founded by Rob Roy in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
