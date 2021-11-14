TEAM (LON:TEAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

TEAM (LON:TEAM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of TEAM in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at GBX 69.75 ($0.91) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.80. TEAM has a 52 week low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 91.90 ($1.20).

In other TEAM news, insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £19,250 ($25,150.25).

TEAM Company Profile

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

