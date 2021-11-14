Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

TNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE TNK traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 208,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,779. The stock has a market cap of $472.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $16.09.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

