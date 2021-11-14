Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4,200.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.85.

Shares of TDOC opened at $136.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.57. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.67 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,160 shares of company stock worth $3,098,130. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

