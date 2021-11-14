TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS International (Cda) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $35.69 on Friday. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion and a PE ratio of 142.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

