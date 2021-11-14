Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. Tenable reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $54.44 on Friday. Tenable has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.54 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,780,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $321,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 66.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 57.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.