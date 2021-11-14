Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of TS opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 10.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,511,000 after purchasing an additional 890,464 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Tenaris by 4.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,309,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after buying an additional 135,414 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 6.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 31,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 13.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

