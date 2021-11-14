Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Sumco has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Instruments has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sumco and Texas Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco 10.14% 8.74% 5.29% Texas Instruments 41.61% 68.63% 35.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sumco and Texas Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 1 1 0 2.50 Texas Instruments 3 9 12 0 2.38

Texas Instruments has a consensus price target of $209.18, suggesting a potential upside of 10.05%. Given Texas Instruments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Instruments is more favorable than Sumco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sumco and Texas Instruments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $2.73 billion 2.69 $246.43 million $2.06 20.39 Texas Instruments $14.46 billion 12.14 $5.60 billion $7.79 24.40

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Sumco. Sumco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sumco pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Texas Instruments pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sumco pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Texas Instruments pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Texas Instruments has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Texas Instruments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Sumco on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sumco Company Profile

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors. The Embedded Processing segment designed to handle specific tasks and can be optimized for various combinations of performance, power and cost, depending on the application. The company was founded by Cecil H. Green, Patrick Eugene Haggerty, John Erik Jonsson, and Eugene McDermott in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

