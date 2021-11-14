Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TGH. B. Riley upped their price target on Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TGH opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $41.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $195.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Textainer Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Textainer Group by 230.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

