The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Aaron’s worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 134.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $26.27 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $826.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.25 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 4,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.