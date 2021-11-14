The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,967 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Boeing by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $220.96 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $178.71 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.27.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

