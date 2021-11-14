The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.4% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,092,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,464,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,847,000 after buying an additional 1,791,637 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $82.11 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $148.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.61.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,302,939 shares of company stock valued at $103,427,295 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

