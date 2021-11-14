The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $177.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.65.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 18,101.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 742,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,764,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.04. 795,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,351. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.18. Clorox has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

