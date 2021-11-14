The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Acquired by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSGX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,935,000 after buying an additional 215,779 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,772,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,423,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,061,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,434,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,396,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,854,000 after acquiring an additional 104,573 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $87.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $88.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.84 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DSGX. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

