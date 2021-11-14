The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.670 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $554 million-$559 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.92 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.570-$2.590 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:GEO traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $9.56. 1,970,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,214. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.78.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The GEO Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.76% of The GEO Group worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

