The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.570-$2.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.670 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The GEO Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,214. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.78. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The GEO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

