The Glimpse Group (VRAR) to Release Earnings on Monday

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Glimpse Group has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66.

Get The Glimpse Group alerts:

In other news, Director Lemuel Amen bought 10,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $71,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,311 shares of company stock valued at $88,489.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.