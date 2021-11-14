The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of PRIM opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.37. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,195,000 after acquiring an additional 611,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,099,000 after acquiring an additional 588,534 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,519,000 after acquiring an additional 408,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1,988.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 305,515 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,921,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

