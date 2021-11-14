The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $372.63 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $375.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $347.77 and a 200-day moving average of $330.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.41%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.06.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

