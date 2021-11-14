The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
The Pennant Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 178,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,954. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $753.30 million, a PE ratio of 91.21 and a beta of 2.37. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
About The Pennant Group
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
