The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The Pennant Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 178,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,954. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $753.30 million, a PE ratio of 91.21 and a beta of 2.37. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

