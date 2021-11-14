The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will announce $5.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.06 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $19.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $19.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.96 billion to $20.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.69. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $747,904 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 526.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,089,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

