The Sandbox (SAND) Price Reaches $2.83 on Top Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $1.02 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for $2.83 or 0.00004395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox Coin Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

