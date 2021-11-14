The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CFO Sells $149,507.00 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.88.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

