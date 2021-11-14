Thomasville National Bank Buys 10,411 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $81.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.53. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.58 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

