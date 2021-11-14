Thomasville National Bank Buys 10,411 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.70 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.58 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average is $82.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

