Thomasville National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 2.1% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $20,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $165.73 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.28.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

