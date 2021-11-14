Thomasville National Bank Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,791 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.96.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $147.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

