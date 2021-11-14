Thomasville National Bank Has $29.50 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up about 3.1% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $29,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $156.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.03 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.73.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

