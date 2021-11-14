Thomasville National Bank Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after buying an additional 341,716 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,258,000 after buying an additional 175,499 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,898,000 after buying an additional 210,305 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,867,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,722,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the period.

IVW opened at $82.19 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $82.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.34.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

