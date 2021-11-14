Thomasville National Bank Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,598 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

