Thomasville National Bank Raises Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 46.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 43.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average is $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.