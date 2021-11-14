Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 1,516 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lear were worth $21,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Lear by 116,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lear by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Lear by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 74,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $183.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.83. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $135.71 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.73.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.