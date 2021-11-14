Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 2,231 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Innospec were worth $25,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,835,000 after buying an additional 117,414 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 100.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after buying an additional 120,049 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 114,316.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Innospec in the second quarter worth about $1,306,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Innospec by 13.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CL King lowered their target price on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Innospec stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.35. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.56 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.04.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Innospec Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

