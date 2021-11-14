Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $20.27 Million Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.31% of Choice Hotels International worth $20,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

NYSE CHH opened at $147.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.07. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.51 and a 1 year high of $152.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $343,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $60,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,966.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,065 shares of company stock worth $2,738,622 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

