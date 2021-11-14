Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $19,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,010,000 after buying an additional 23,334 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,723,982,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $456.67 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $459.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.45.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,629. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.60.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

