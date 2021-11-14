Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.74% of Skyline Champion worth $22,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKY opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 2.13.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SKY. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

