Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 24,230 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 513,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.36% of Rayonier worth $18,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Rayonier by 256.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,182 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter worth about $118,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 542,234 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 208.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,868,000 after purchasing an additional 523,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,789,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,667,000 after purchasing an additional 458,432 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.93. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.08%.

In other Rayonier news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

