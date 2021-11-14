Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Given New $50.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) had its target price lifted by analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Thryv’s FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.59.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. Thryv has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $38.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Sell-side analysts predict that Thryv will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $5,191,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amer Akhtar purchased 1,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock valued at $51,390,826. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Thryv by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Thryv by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

