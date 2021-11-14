Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.390-$23.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.29 billion-$17.29 billion.

TOELY opened at $129.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.29. The firm has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.08. Tokyo Electron has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $130.00.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOELY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

