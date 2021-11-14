Tornado Cash (TORN) One Day Volume Hits $12.97 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $54.47 or 0.00084675 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $59.90 million and $12.97 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00071085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00073958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00096144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,299.94 or 0.99959252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,534.13 or 0.07048660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

