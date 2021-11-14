Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Torrid Holdings Inc. is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America. It is focused on fit and offers products across a broad assortment which includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. Torrid Holdings Inc. is based in Calif. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. Torrid has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Torrid will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter worth $1,929,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter worth $549,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter worth $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter worth $2,671,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter worth $573,000.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

