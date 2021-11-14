Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,031,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,357 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $180,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 170.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 249,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 41.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $184.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $134.45 and a 1-year high of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.