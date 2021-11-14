TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 249.20 ($3.26).

Shares of LON:TCAP opened at GBX 141.26 ($1.85) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10. TP ICAP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 135.12 ($1.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 263.05 ($3.44). The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 159.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 190.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.08%.

In other news, insider Kath Cates purchased 10,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £17,019.75 ($22,236.41). Also, insider Mark Hemsley bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £38,280 ($50,013.07). Insiders purchased a total of 53,315 shares of company stock worth $8,658,975 over the last quarter.

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

