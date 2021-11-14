TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) PT Raised to C$16.50 at Scotiabank

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.78.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 59.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

